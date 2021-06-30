We're Not Worried About Zhihu's (NYSE:ZH) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Zhihu Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Zhihu last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth CN¥7.8b. In the last year, its cash burn was CN¥246m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that Zhihu will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Zhihu Growing?

NYSE:ZH Debt to Equity History June 30th 2021

Zhihu managed to reduce its cash burn by 62% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Arguably, however, the revenue growth of 143% during the period was even more impressive. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Zhihu To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Zhihu has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CN¥47b, Zhihu's CN¥246m in cash burn equates to about 0.5% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Zhihu's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Zhihu's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Zhihu that investors should know when investing in the stock.

