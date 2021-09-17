We're Not Worried About WalkMe's (NASDAQ:WKME) Cash Burn

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might WalkMe Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2021, WalkMe had cash of US$372m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$14m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that WalkMe will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is WalkMe Growing?

NasdaqGS:WKME Debt to Equity History September 17th 2021

Happily, WalkMe is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 56% over the last year. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 59% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can WalkMe Raise More Cash Easily?

While WalkMe seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$2.7b, WalkMe's US$14m in cash burn equates to about 0.5% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About WalkMe's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way WalkMe is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for WalkMe that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

