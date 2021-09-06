We're Not Worried About Sanara MedTech's (NASDAQ:SMTI) Cash Burn

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Sanara MedTech Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2021, Sanara MedTech had US$24m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$3.4m. So it had a cash runway of about 7.2 years from June 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Sanara MedTech Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Sanara MedTech reduced its cash burn by 48% during the last year. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 60% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Sanara MedTech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Sanara MedTech seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Sanara MedTech has a market capitalisation of US$262m and burnt through US$3.4m last year, which is 1.3% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Sanara MedTech's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Sanara MedTech's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sanara MedTech that you should be aware of before investing.

