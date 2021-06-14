We're Not Worried About Longboard Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LBPH) Cash Burn

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Longboard Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2021, Longboard Pharmaceuticals had US$121m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$11m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Can Longboard Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

NasdaqGM:LBPH Debt to Equity History June 14th 2021

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$167m, Longboard Pharmaceuticals' US$11m in cash burn equates to about 6.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Longboard Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

Because Longboard Pharmaceuticals is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. Having said that, we can say that its cash runway was a real positive. Summing up, its cash burn doesn't bother us and we're excited to see what kind of growth it can achieve with its current cash hoard. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

