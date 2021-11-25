We're Not Worried About Kopin's (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cash Burn

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 238%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Kopin shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Kopin's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Kopin last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$32m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$8.3m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 3.8 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Kopin Growing?

NasdaqCM:KOPN Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

We reckon the fact that Kopin managed to shrink its cash burn by 24% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 33% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Kopin Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Kopin seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Kopin has a market capitalisation of US$482m and burnt through US$8.3m last year, which is 1.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Kopin's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Kopin is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kopin you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

