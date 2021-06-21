We're Not Worried About Intellicheck's (NASDAQ:IDN) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Intellicheck Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. Intellicheck has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$13m in cash it held at March 2021. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$397k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2021. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Intellicheck Growing?

Intellicheck managed to reduce its cash burn by 79% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And it could also show revenue growth of 10% in the same period. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Intellicheck Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Intellicheck has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$146m, Intellicheck's US$397k in cash burn equates to about 0.3% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Intellicheck's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Intellicheck's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Intellicheck that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

