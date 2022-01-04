We're Not Worried About IDEAYA Biosciences' (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does IDEAYA Biosciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2021, IDEAYA Biosciences had cash of US$265m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$53m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 5.0 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is IDEAYA Biosciences' Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:IDYA Debt to Equity History January 4th 2022

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because IDEAYA Biosciences actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Happily for shareholders, the revenue is up a stonking 296% over the last year. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can IDEAYA Biosciences Raise Cash?

There's no doubt IDEAYA Biosciences' revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$925m, IDEAYA Biosciences' US$53m in cash burn equates to about 5.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About IDEAYA Biosciences' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way IDEAYA Biosciences is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IDEAYA Biosciences that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

