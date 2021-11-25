We're Not Worried About Gritstone bio's (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock is up 220% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Gritstone bio's cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Gritstone bio's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Gritstone bio last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$200m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$57m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years as of September 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Gritstone bio Growing?

NasdaqGS:GRTS Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

It was fairly positive to see that Gritstone bio reduced its cash burn by 41% during the last year. But that's nothing compared to its mouth-watering operating revenue growth of 1,238%. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Gritstone bio To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Gritstone bio seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Gritstone bio's cash burn of US$57m is about 7.7% of its US$737m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Gritstone bio's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Gritstone bio is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Gritstone bio has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course Gritstone bio may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.