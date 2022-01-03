We're Not Worried About CS Disco's (NYSE:LAW) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is CS Disco's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2021, CS Disco had US$258m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$27m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 9.7 years as of September 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that CS Disco will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is CS Disco Growing?

NYSE:LAW Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that CS Disco actually boosted its cash burn by 2.0%, year on year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 46% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can CS Disco Raise Cash?

There's no doubt CS Disco seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

CS Disco's cash burn of US$27m is about 1.3% of its US$2.1b market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is CS Disco's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way CS Disco is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for CS Disco (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

