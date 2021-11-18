We're Not Worried About AgriFORCE Growing Systems' (NASDAQ:AGRI) Cash Burn

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might AgriFORCE Growing Systems Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2021, AgriFORCE Growing Systems had cash of US$9.8m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Importantly, its cash burn was US$4.2m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:AGRI Debt to Equity History November 18th 2021

Because AgriFORCE Growing Systems isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 27%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can AgriFORCE Growing Systems Raise More Cash Easily?

While AgriFORCE Growing Systems does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$34m, AgriFORCE Growing Systems' US$4.2m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About AgriFORCE Growing Systems' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about AgriFORCE Growing Systems' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

