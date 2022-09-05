We're Not Very Worried About Vaxcyte's (NASDAQ:PCVX) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Vaxcyte Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, Vaxcyte had cash of US$354m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$153m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years as of June 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:PCVX Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Is Vaxcyte's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Vaxcyte didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The skyrocketing cash burn up 119% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Vaxcyte Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Vaxcyte shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.6b, Vaxcyte's US$153m in cash burn equates to about 9.8% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Vaxcyte's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Vaxcyte's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Vaxcyte (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

