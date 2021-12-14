We're Not Very Worried About SeaChange International's (NASDAQ:SEAC) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is SeaChange International's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When SeaChange International last reported its balance sheet in July 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$19m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$8.3m. Therefore, from July 2021 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is SeaChange International Growing?

NasdaqGS:SEAC Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

It was fairly positive to see that SeaChange International reduced its cash burn by 34% during the last year. In contrast, however, operating revenue tanked 58% during the period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can SeaChange International Raise More Cash Easily?

While SeaChange International seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$84m, SeaChange International's US$8.3m in cash burn equates to about 9.9% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About SeaChange International's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought SeaChange International's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for SeaChange International that you should be aware of before investing.

