We're Not Very Worried About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' (NYSEMKT:NBY) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had cash of US$12m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$4.7m. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 2.5 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Growing?

AMEX:NBY Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

It was fairly positive to see that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals reduced its cash burn by 40% during the last year. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 51% was even more impressive. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While NovaBay Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$34m and burnt through US$4.7m last year, which is 14% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing.

