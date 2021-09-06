We're Not Very Worried About MoSys' (NASDAQ:MOSY) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) has seen its share price rise 320% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether MoSys' cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does MoSys Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2021, MoSys had US$20m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$4.3m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.6 years from June 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is MoSys Growing?

NasdaqCM:MOSY Debt to Equity History September 6th 2021

MoSys actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 87% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 9.7% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how MoSys has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can MoSys Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like MoSys is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

MoSys' cash burn of US$4.3m is about 8.2% of its US$52m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About MoSys' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of MoSys' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for MoSys (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

