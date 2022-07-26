We're Not Very Worried About Ikena Oncology's (NASDAQ:IKNA) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Ikena Oncology Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2022, Ikena Oncology had US$212m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$68m. Therefore, from March 2022 it had 3.1 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGM:IKNA Debt to Equity History July 26th 2022

How Well Is Ikena Oncology Growing?

Ikena Oncology actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 59% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. Of course, the truly verdant revenue growth of 227% in that time may well justify the growth spend. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Ikena Oncology Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Ikena Oncology seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Ikena Oncology's cash burn of US$68m is about 32% of its US$212m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Ikena Oncology's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Ikena Oncology's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Ikena Oncology's situation. On another note, Ikena Oncology has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

