We're Not Very Worried About GSI Technology's (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does GSI Technology Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When GSI Technology last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$52m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$16m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years as of June 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is GSI Technology Growing?

NasdaqGS:GSIT Debt to Equity History October 16th 2021

Notably, GSI Technology actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 124%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 19%, making us very wary indeed. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For GSI Technology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While GSI Technology seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

GSI Technology has a market capitalisation of US$125m and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 13% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About GSI Technology's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought GSI Technology's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for GSI Technology (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

