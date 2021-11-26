We're Not Very Worried About Editas Medicine's (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Editas Medicine Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2021, Editas Medicine had cash of US$558m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$176m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years from September 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Editas Medicine Growing?

NasdaqGS:EDIT Debt to Equity History November 26th 2021

Editas Medicine boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 66%. That's pretty alarming given that operating revenue dropped 73% over the last year, though the business is likely attempting a strategic pivot. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Editas Medicine Raise Cash?

Editas Medicine seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$2.3b, Editas Medicine's US$176m in cash burn equates to about 7.8% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Editas Medicine's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Editas Medicine's cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Editas Medicine's situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Editas Medicine that you should be aware of before investing.

