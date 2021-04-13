We're Not Very Worried About CorMedix's (NASDAQ:CRMD) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock is up 162% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for CorMedix shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does CorMedix Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When CorMedix last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$46m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$22m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years from December 2020. Importantly, analysts think that CorMedix will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is CorMedix's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:CRMD Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that CorMedix has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$239k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 46%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can CorMedix Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, CorMedix shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$361m, CorMedix's US$22m in cash burn equates to about 6.1% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About CorMedix's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way CorMedix is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for CorMedix you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

