We're Not Very Worried About CollPlant Biotechnologies' (NASDAQ:CLGN) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does CollPlant Biotechnologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When CollPlant Biotechnologies last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$41m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$14m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of March 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGM:CLGN Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

Is CollPlant Biotechnologies' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because CollPlant Biotechnologies actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Sadly, operating revenue actually dropped like a stone in the last twelve months, falling 94%, which is rather concerning. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how CollPlant Biotechnologies is building its business over time.

Can CollPlant Biotechnologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, CollPlant Biotechnologies shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

CollPlant Biotechnologies' cash burn of US$14m is about 13% of its US$101m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About CollPlant Biotechnologies' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought CollPlant Biotechnologies' cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for CollPlant Biotechnologies that you should be aware of before investing.

