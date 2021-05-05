We're Not Very Worried About Cassava Sciences' (NASDAQ:SAVA) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has seen its share price rise 424% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Cassava Sciences' cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Cassava Sciences Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2021, Cassava Sciences had cash of US$282m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$6.5m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Cassava Sciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:SAVA Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

Cassava Sciences didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 109% year on year certainly tests our nerves. With spending growing that quickly, shareholders will be hoping that the money is prudently spent. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Cassava Sciences Raise Cash?

While Cassava Sciences does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Cassava Sciences' cash burn of US$6.5m is about 0.4% of its US$1.7b market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Cassava Sciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Cassava Sciences' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Cassava Sciences (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

