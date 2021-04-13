We're Not Very Worried About Cardiff Oncology's (NASDAQ:CRDF) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) has seen its share price rise 838% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Cardiff Oncology's cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Cardiff Oncology Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2020, Cardiff Oncology had US$131m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$17m. That means it had a cash runway of about 7.9 years as of December 2020. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Cardiff Oncology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:CRDF Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Cardiff Oncology has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$366k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 24%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Cardiff Oncology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Cardiff Oncology does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Cardiff Oncology's cash burn of US$17m is about 5.0% of its US$333m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Cardiff Oncology's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Cardiff Oncology's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Cardiff Oncology (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



