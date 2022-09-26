We're Not Very Worried About Cara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CARA) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Cara Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2022, Cara Therapeutics had cash of US$158m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$45m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years as of June 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGM:CARA Debt to Equity History September 26th 2022

Is Cara Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

Given that Cara Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 60% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Cara Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Cara Therapeutics shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$456m, Cara Therapeutics' US$45m in cash burn equates to about 10.0% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Cara Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Cara Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its falling revenue is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Cara Therapeutics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

