We're Not Very Worried About BSQUARE's (NASDAQ:BSQR) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might BSQUARE Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When BSQUARE last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$41m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.2m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from September 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is BSQUARE Growing?

NasdaqCM:BSQR Debt to Equity History January 4th 2022

It was quite stunning to see that BSQUARE increased its cash burn by 327% over the last year. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 18%, making us very wary indeed. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how BSQUARE has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can BSQUARE Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like BSQUARE is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$35m, BSQUARE's US$3.2m in cash burn equates to about 8.9% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is BSQUARE's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought BSQUARE's cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, BSQUARE has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

