We're Not Very Worried About Biomerica's (NASDAQ:BMRA) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Biomerica's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In November 2020, Biomerica had US$5.7m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$7.0m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from November 2020. Importantly, analysts think that Biomerica will reach cashflow breakeven in around 11 months. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Biomerica Growing?

NasdaqCM:BMRA Debt to Equity History April 9th 2021

It was quite stunning to see that Biomerica increased its cash burn by 309% over the last year. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 23% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Biomerica Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of Biomerica's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Biomerica has a market capitalisation of US$63m and burnt through US$7.0m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Biomerica's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Biomerica's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Biomerica that you should be aware of before investing.

