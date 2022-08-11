We're Keeping An Eye On Xilio Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:XLO) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Xilio Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Xilio Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$159m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$80m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:XLO Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

How Is Xilio Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Xilio Therapeutics isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 19% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Xilio Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Xilio Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$68m, Xilio Therapeutics' US$80m in cash burn equates to about 118% of its market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Xilio Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Xilio Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Xilio Therapeutics' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Xilio Therapeutics (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

