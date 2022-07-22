We're Keeping An Eye On Titan Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:TTNP) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Titan Pharmaceuticals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In March 2022, Titan Pharmaceuticals had US$8.1m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$8.3m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from March 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:TTNP Debt to Equity History July 22nd 2022

How Well Is Titan Pharmaceuticals Growing?

We reckon the fact that Titan Pharmaceuticals managed to shrink its cash burn by 45% over the last year is rather encouraging. But it makes us pessimistic to see that operating revenue slid 76% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Titan Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Titan Pharmaceuticals revenue has been falling, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$20m and burnt through US$8.3m last year, which is 41% of the company's market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Titan Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Titan Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Titan Pharmaceuticals has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

