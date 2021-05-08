We're Keeping An Eye On Sol-Gel Technologies' (NASDAQ:SLGL) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Sol-Gel Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2020, Sol-Gel Technologies had US$50m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$26m. Therefore, from December 2020 it had roughly 23 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Sol-Gel Technologies Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Sol-Gel Technologies actually boosted its cash burn by 11%, year on year. It's even more troubling to see that operating revenue fell 62% during the period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Sol-Gel Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Sol-Gel Technologies seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sol-Gel Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$222m and burnt through US$26m last year, which is 12% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Sol-Gel Technologies' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sol-Gel Technologies' cash runway was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Sol-Gel Technologies' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Sol-Gel Technologies (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

