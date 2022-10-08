We're Keeping An Eye On Nurix Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NRIX) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Nurix Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Nurix Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in August 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$344m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$163m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years from August 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Nurix Therapeutics Growing?

Notably, Nurix Therapeutics actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 105%, signifying heavy investment in the business. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 35% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Nurix Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Nurix Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nurix Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$517m and burnt through US$163m last year, which is 32% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Nurix Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Nurix Therapeutics' revenue growth was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Nurix Therapeutics (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

