We're Keeping An Eye On Invivyd's (NASDAQ:IVVD) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Invivyd Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Invivyd last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$475m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$244m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 23 months from June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGM:IVVD Debt to Equity History October 4th 2022

How Is Invivyd's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Invivyd isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The skyrocketing cash burn up 149% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Invivyd Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Invivyd shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Invivyd's cash burn of US$244m is about 68% of its US$356m market capitalisation. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Invivyd's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Invivyd's cash runway was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Invivyd's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Invivyd (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Of course Invivyd may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

