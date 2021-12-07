We're Keeping An Eye On Insignia Systems' (NASDAQ:ISIG) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) has seen its share price rise 117% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Insignia Systems shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Insignia Systems Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2021, Insignia Systems had cash of US$3.6m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.3m. Therefore, from September 2021 it had roughly 13 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Insignia Systems Growing?

NasdaqCM:ISIG Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

Insignia Systems boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 69%. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 9.3% gain gives us scant comfort. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Insignia Systems is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Insignia Systems Raise Cash?

Since Insignia Systems has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Insignia Systems has a market capitalisation of US$27m and burnt through US$3.3m last year, which is 13% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Insignia Systems' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Insignia Systems' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Insignia Systems (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

