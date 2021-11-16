We're Keeping An Eye On ClearSign Technologies' (NASDAQ:CLIR) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might ClearSign Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2021, ClearSign Technologies had cash of US$8.8m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$7.5m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that ClearSign Technologies will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is ClearSign Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:CLIR Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

In our view, ClearSign Technologies doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$553k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 29% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For ClearSign Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While ClearSign Technologies does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

ClearSign Technologies' cash burn of US$7.5m is about 13% of its US$56m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is ClearSign Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ClearSign Technologies' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for ClearSign Technologies (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

