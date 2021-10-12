We're Keeping An Eye On Biomerica's (NASDAQ:BMRA) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Biomerica Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In May 2021, Biomerica had US$4.2m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$5.5m. Therefore, from May 2021 it had roughly 9 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Biomerica Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Biomerica is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 26% in the last year. At least the revenue was up 7.6% during the period, even if it wasn't up by much. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Biomerica Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of Biomerica's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Biomerica's cash burn of US$5.5m is about 7.1% of its US$78m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Biomerica's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Biomerica's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Biomerica (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

