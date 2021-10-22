We're Interested To See How Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Zevia PBC Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2021, Zevia PBC had cash of US$6.4m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$2.9m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years from June 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Zevia PBC will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Zevia PBC Growing?

NYSE:ZVIA Debt to Equity History October 22nd 2021

Happily, Zevia PBC is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 70% over the last year. And revenue is up 46% in that same period; also a good sign. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Zevia PBC Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Zevia PBC seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$751m, Zevia PBC's US$2.9m in cash burn equates to about 0.4% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Zevia PBC's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Zevia PBC's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash runway was very encouraging. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Zevia PBC has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

