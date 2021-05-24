We're Interested To See How Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Urban Tea Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2020, Urban Tea had US$17m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$1.4m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2020. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Urban Tea's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:MYT Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

In our view, Urban Tea doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$4.3m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. The 67% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Urban Tea is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Urban Tea Raise Cash?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Urban Tea's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$40m, Urban Tea's US$1.4m in cash burn equates to about 3.5% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Urban Tea's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Urban Tea is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Urban Tea (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

