We're Interested To See How Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock is up 146% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Stitch Fix's cash burn is. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Stitch Fix Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In May 2021, Stitch Fix had US$223m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$6.9m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of May 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that Stitch Fix will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Stitch Fix Growing?

NasdaqGS:SFIX Debt to Equity History June 8th 2021

Happily, Stitch Fix is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 83% over the last year. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 16% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Stitch Fix Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Stitch Fix has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$6.2b, Stitch Fix's US$6.9m in cash burn equates to about 0.1% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Stitch Fix's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Stitch Fix's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Stitch Fix that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

