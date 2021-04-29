We're Interested To See How OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) has seen its share price rise 418% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky OptimizeRx's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might OptimizeRx Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, OptimizeRx had cash of US$11m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$6.4m. Therefore, from December 2020 it had roughly 20 months of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that OptimizeRx will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is OptimizeRx Growing?

NasdaqCM:OPRX Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

OptimizeRx actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 95% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that certainly gives us pause for thought, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 76%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For OptimizeRx To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While OptimizeRx seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

OptimizeRx's cash burn of US$6.4m is about 0.7% of its US$870m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is OptimizeRx's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way OptimizeRx is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for OptimizeRx that you should be aware of before investing.

