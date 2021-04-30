We're Interested To See How Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Oak Street Health Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Oak Street Health last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$409m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$98m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2020 it had 4.2 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Oak Street Health will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Oak Street Health Growing?

NYSE:OSH Debt to Equity History April 30th 2021

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Oak Street Health actually boosted its cash burn by 18%, year on year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 59%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. The company needs to keep up that growth, if it is to really please shareholders. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Oak Street Health Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Oak Street Health has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Oak Street Health has a market capitalisation of US$15b and burnt through US$98m last year, which is 0.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Oak Street Health's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Oak Street Health is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Oak Street Health you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

