We're Interested To See How Network-1 Technologies (NYSEMKT:NTIP) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Network-1 Technologies (NYSEMKT:NTIP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Network-1 Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2020, Network-1 Technologies had cash of US$45m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$554k. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2020. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Network-1 Technologies Growing?

AMEX:NTIP Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

It was fairly positive to see that Network-1 Technologies reduced its cash burn by 23% during the last year. On top of that, operating revenue was up 45%, making for a heartening combination It seems to be growing nicely. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Network-1 Technologies is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Network-1 Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Network-1 Technologies has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$81m, Network-1 Technologies' US$554k in cash burn equates to about 0.7% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Network-1 Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Network-1 Technologies' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Network-1 Technologies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

