We're Interested To See How Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock is up 1,146% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Kopin shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Kopin Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Kopin last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$21m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$5.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.2 years as of December 2020. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Kopin Growing?

Kopin managed to reduce its cash burn by 71% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And revenue is up 26% in that same period; also a good sign. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Kopin Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Kopin seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Kopin has a market capitalisation of US$673m and burnt through US$5.0m last year, which is 0.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Kopin's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Kopin is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kopin that you should be aware of before investing.

