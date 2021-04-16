We're Interested To See How Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) has seen its share price rise 193% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Fate Therapeutics' cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Fate Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2020, Fate Therapeutics had US$483m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$44m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2020. Notably, however, analysts think that Fate Therapeutics will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Fate Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqGM:FATE Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

We reckon the fact that Fate Therapeutics managed to shrink its cash burn by 51% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the operating revenue growth of 194% was even better. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Fate Therapeutics Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Fate Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$7.0b, Fate Therapeutics' US$44m in cash burn equates to about 0.6% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Fate Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Fate Therapeutics is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fate Therapeutics that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

