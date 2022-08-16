We're Interested To See How Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Exscientia's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Exscientia has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the UK£547m in cash it held at March 2022. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£15m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:EXAI Debt to Equity History August 16th 2022

How Well Is Exscientia Growing?

We reckon the fact that Exscientia managed to shrink its cash burn by 50% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the operating revenue growth of 131% was even better. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Exscientia Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Exscientia has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Exscientia has a market capitalisation of UK£1.3b and burnt through UK£15m last year, which is 1.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Exscientia's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Exscientia is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Exscientia (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

