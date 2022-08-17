We're Interested To See How Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Dril-Quip's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2022, Dril-Quip had cash of US$321m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$14m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NYSE:DRQ Debt to Equity History August 17th 2022

Is Dril-Quip's Revenue Growing?

Given that Dril-Quip actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. As it happens, operating revenue has been pretty flat over the last year. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Dril-Quip Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Dril-Quip shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Dril-Quip has a market capitalisation of US$803m and burnt through US$14m last year, which is 1.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Dril-Quip's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Dril-Quip's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Notably, our data indicates that Dril-Quip insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

