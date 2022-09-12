We're Interested To See How Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Credo Technology Group Holding's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at July 2022, Credo Technology Group Holding had cash of US$244m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$56m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.4 years as of July 2022. Notably, however, analysts think that Credo Technology Group Holding will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGS:CRDO Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

How Well Is Credo Technology Group Holding Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Credo Technology Group Holding is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 4.4% in the last year. On a more positive note, the operating revenue improved by 144% over the period, offering an indication that the expenditure may well be worthwhile. If that revenue does keep flowing reliably, then the company could see a strong improvement in free cash flow simply by reducing growth expenditure. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Credo Technology Group Holding Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Credo Technology Group Holding has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Credo Technology Group Holding has a market capitalisation of US$1.8b and burnt through US$56m last year, which is 3.0% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Credo Technology Group Holding's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Credo Technology Group Holding's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Credo Technology Group Holding that investors should know when investing in the stock.

Of course Credo Technology Group Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

