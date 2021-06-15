We're Interested To See How Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Clearside Biomedical's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2021, Clearside Biomedical had cash of US$26m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$16m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2021 it had roughly 20 months of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Clearside Biomedical will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Clearside Biomedical Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Clearside Biomedical trimmed its cash burn by 8.1% over the last twelve months. But the revenue dip of 38% in the same period was a bit concerning. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Clearside Biomedical To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Clearside Biomedical seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Clearside Biomedical has a market capitalisation of US$174m and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 9.1% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Clearside Biomedical's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Clearside Biomedical is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although we do find its falling revenue to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Clearside Biomedical (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

