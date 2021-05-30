We're Interested To See How Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Aspen Group Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at January 2021, Aspen Group had cash of US$10.0m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$11m. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of January 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Aspen Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Aspen Group Growing?

NasdaqGM:ASPU Debt to Equity History May 30th 2021

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Aspen Group actually boosted its cash burn by 24%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 39%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Aspen Group Raise More Cash Easily?

While Aspen Group seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Aspen Group has a market capitalisation of US$145m and burnt through US$11m last year, which is 7.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Aspen Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Aspen Group's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While its cash runway wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Aspen Group that investors should know when investing in the stock.

