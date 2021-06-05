We're Interested To See How AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might AIkido Pharma Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When AIkido Pharma last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$103m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$4.6m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is AIkido Pharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:AIKI Debt to Equity History June 5th 2021

In our view, AIkido Pharma doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$9.0k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With cash burn dropping by 7.1% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of AIkido Pharma due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can AIkido Pharma Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for AIkido Pharma to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

AIkido Pharma has a market capitalisation of US$94m and burnt through US$4.6m last year, which is 4.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is AIkido Pharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about AIkido Pharma's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for AIkido Pharma (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

