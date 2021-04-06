We're Interested To See How Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Adaptimmune Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, Adaptimmune Therapeutics had cash of US$368m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$56m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.5 years as of December 2020. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqGS:ADAP Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

We reckon the fact that Adaptimmune Therapeutics managed to shrink its cash burn by 51% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the operating revenue growth of 253% was even better. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Adaptimmune Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Adaptimmune Therapeutics seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$870m, Adaptimmune Therapeutics' US$56m in cash burn equates to about 6.5% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Adaptimmune Therapeutics' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash burn reduction was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

