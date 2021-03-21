We're in a difficult place in N.Ireland, says EU commissioner

Contributor
Estelle Shirbon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Northern Ireland is in a difficult situation as it deals with the consequences of Brexit, and Britain and the European Union need to reduce tensions and find solutions as equal partners, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Sunday.

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland is in a difficult situation as it deals with the consequences of Brexit, and Britain and the European Union need to reduce tensions and find solutions as equal partners, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Sunday.

Political tensions have risen in Northern Ireland, with the pro-British unionist community unhappy about new barriers to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom that have arisen since Brexit fully took effect on Jan. 1.

"We're in a difficult place but we are equal partners and we will have to sit down, hopefully, as you suggest, reduce the temperature and find solutions because business knows no borders, the business people in Northern Ireland want a solution," McGuinness said in an interview on the BBC.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters