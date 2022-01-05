We're Hopeful That Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Valens Semiconductor Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Valens Semiconductor last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$206m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$17m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of September 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that Valens Semiconductor will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Valens Semiconductor Growing?

Valens Semiconductor reduced its cash burn by 18% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 13%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Valens Semiconductor Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Valens Semiconductor has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Valens Semiconductor's cash burn of US$17m is about 2.3% of its US$746m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Valens Semiconductor's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Valens Semiconductor's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valens Semiconductor that you should be aware of before investing.

