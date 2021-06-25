We're Hopeful That TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might TFF Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2021, TFF Pharmaceuticals had US$58m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$21m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.7 years as of March 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is TFF Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:TFFP Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that TFF Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$24k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 87%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can TFF Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, TFF Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$262m and burnt through US$21m last year, which is 8.2% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is TFF Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way TFF Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, TFF Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

